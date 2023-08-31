Agent Pellegatti: Roma signing Azmoun wanted to play for Mourinho

Tribal Football – ROME, Agent Andrea Pellegatti is happy seeing Sardar Azmoun join Roma.

The Iran striker moved to Roma last week from Bayer Leverkusen, with Pellegatti overseeing the deal.

He told TMW Radio: “On a technical level he has always been appreciated by Italian clubs, since the days of Rubin and then Zenit.

“Roma already liked him in 2021, but Zenit asked for a very high fee. In the summer of 2022 he moved to Leverkusen, who had an interesting project and were playing in the Champions League.

“This summer several Italian clubs appeared even if with less determination than Roma. He always dreamed of being able to work with (Jose) Mourinho and, when the Roma opportunity arrived, he didn’t think about it twice.”