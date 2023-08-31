August 31, 2023

Agent Pellegatti: Roma signing Azmoun wanted to play for Mourinho

August 31, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
31 views

Tribal Football – ROME, Agent Andrea Pellegatti is happy seeing Sardar Azmoun join Roma.

The Iran striker moved to Roma last week from Bayer Leverkusen, with Pellegatti overseeing the deal.

He told TMW Radio: “On a technical level he has always been appreciated by Italian clubs, since the days of Rubin and then Zenit.

“Roma already liked him in 2021, but Zenit asked for a very high fee. In the summer of 2022 he moved to Leverkusen, who had an interesting project and were playing in the Champions League.

“This summer several Italian clubs appeared even if with less determination than Roma. He always dreamed of being able to work with (Jose) Mourinho and, when the Roma opportunity arrived, he didn’t think about it twice.”

More Stories

Team Melli to face Jordan on October 13th

August 31, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Why talks between Milan and Taremi are stalling [Report]

August 31, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Golmohammadi reaches 100 wins with Persepolis

August 31, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
jasa ads, jasa ads judi, jasa iklan, jasa iklan judi, jasa iklan terpercaya, jasa google ads judi, beli akun google ads tahan lama, iklan judi terpercaya, jasa iklan slot judi, jasa iklan murah, jasa ads judi terpercaya, akun tahan banting https://suhuads.co.id/ https://masterads.web.id/

https://dprd.kalbarprov.go.id/js/slot-gacor/

https://pps.staisyamsululum.ac.id/-/slot-demo/