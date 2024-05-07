Inter Milan coach Inzaghi happy with Taremi deal

Yardbarker.com – MILAN, Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi is happy with their deal for Mehdi Taremi.

The Porto striker will join Inter as a Bosman this summer.

Inzaghi said: He is an important player, he has a lot of experience in Champions League games, in Europe, he scored many goals and we are happy to have him.

We will have a larger squad next season, so we needed more strikers.

Seeing all the games we need to play and how long the season will be, we do need a bigger squad. Fortunately, we worked on prevention with the fitness staff and had relatively few injuries this season. Rest is very important too, especially for those who return from EURO 2024 and the Copa America.”