Beşiktaş monitoring Feyenoord’s Alireza Jahanbakhsh [Report]

1908.nl – ROTTERDAM, Feyenoord managed to win convincingly last Sunday when they visited FC Utrecht.

During the match, a scout from Beşiktaş watched as Rob Penders’ formation was defeated 1-5 by the reigning national champions. Several names of Feyenoord players were carefully noted during the match.

It was clear from notes that the Turkish top club mainly focused on Mats Wieffer. The 23-year-old midfielder started the game and played the entire match. Wieffer is under contract until mid-2027 and now represents an estimated market value of fifteen million euros.

The 31-year-old Gernot Trauner has also been able to charm Beşiktaş for a long time, as it turned out on Sunday. The Austrian international is Feyenoord’s permanent captain this season. The central defender is under contract in Rotterdam until mid-2026, where he represents a market value of five million euros.

The scout was also ready for Marcos López and Alireza Jahanbakhsh on Sunday, however both did not feature. It is said that Jahanbakhsh himself is not interested in a transfer to the Turkish league.

Beşiktaş still has some time to make any concrete rapprochement with the Feyenoord team: the Turkish transfer market is open until September 15 .