UCL | Inter 4-0 Crvena Zvezda: Generous Taremi seals rout [VIDEO]

Footballitalia.net – MILAN, Mehdi Taremi was the key player as Inter swept Crvena Zvezda aside 4-0, providing two assists and converting a penalty after a sensational Hakan Calhanoglu free kick.

The Nerazzurri started their European campaign with a 0-0 draw away to Manchester City, but were stuttering in Serie A after draws at Genoa and Monza, defeat to Milan and a hard-fought 3-2 weekend victory at Udinese. Nicolò Barella and Tajon Buchanan were injured, with Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram and Federico Dimarco rested. The visitors lost 2-1 to Benfica in Belgrade, with Mirko Ivanic out, but included ex-Milan midfielder Rade Krunic and former Torino winger Nemanja Radonjic.

Marko Arnautovic had the ball in the net after three minutes, but was offside when meeting the Calhanoglu free kick.

It was just a warm-up, because Calhanoglu did whip one of his trademark set plays in off the inside of the far post to give the goalkeeper no chance. Remarkably, this was the first direct free kick that Calhanoglu had scored in the Inter jersey.

Denzel Dumfries also had a goal disallowed for offside, then Omri Glazer made himself big rushing out to smother a Henrikh Mkhitaryan dinked finish on the Arnautovic through ball.

Andrija Maksimovic was lively for the visitors and blasted inches past the far top corner, as did Benjamin Pavard at the other end.

Yann Sommer had to rush out to deny Silas after Calhanoglu lost the ball in midfield, but Mkhitaryan wasted another great chance one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

Peter Olayinka’s shot was deflected onto Mkhitaryan’s arm, but it was in a natural position and could not be considered handball.

Inter doubled their lead when Taremi caught ex-Milan midfielder Krunic in possession just outside the area and immediately rolled it across for an Arnautovic tap-in at the back post.

Taremi was decisive again for the third, once more his high press and work rate paying off to rob Spajic and generously send substitute Lautaro Martinez through to score with an angled drive.

Drkusic brought down Lautaro Martinez for a penalty, which was converted eventually by Taremi with a cheeky dinked finish after a long wait for VAR communication issues.

It means Inter now have four points in the Champions League with a goal difference of +4.

Inter 4-0 Crvena Zvezda

Calhanoglu 11 (I), Arnautovic 59 (I), Lautaro Martinez 71 (I), Taremi pen 81 (I)