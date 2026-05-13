Iran 2026 World Cup jersey revealed

Footyheadlines.com – TEHRAN, The new Iran home kit for the upcoming 2026 World Cup is here. Produced by domestic sportswear brand Majid, Iran’s new 2026 World Cup home kit was recently showcased during a public presentation event.

The Majid Iran 2026 World Cup home football shirt is remarkably similar to the 2022 jersey. It maintains the traditional white base that is synonymous with Team Melli. The standout feature of the new Majid design is the return of the prominent Asiatic Cheetah graphic, which appears as a large, grey watermark on the lower right side of the front torso. This motif serves to raise awareness for the critically endangered species, a wildlife theme that has been heavily featured on several past Iranian jerseys.

The white body of the Majid Iran 2026 World Cup home football shirt is further complemented by a subtle, tonal animal spot pattern that runs across both sleeves. Additional detailing includes the colors of the Iranian flag neatly trimmed on the sleeve cuffs, while the manufacturer’s logo and central chest numbers are applied in red.