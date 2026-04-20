Iran to face Panama in friendly [Report]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, As preparations intensify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Iran’s national football team are gearing up for an international friendly against Panama in the United States. The match is expected to serve as a vital tune-up ahead of the global tournament.

Team Melli will kick off their training camp on Monday at the national team’s complex, focusing on tactical refinement and squad conditioning under full supervision of the coaching staff.

According to the latest schedule, the friendly fixture against Panama is set to take place at Iran’s training base in America, filling the slot of a previously planned encounter with Puerto Rico, which has now been canceled.

Iran have been drawn into Group G at the 2026 World Cup, where they will face a challenging lineup featuring Belgium, New Zealand, and Egypt — a mix of European power, dynamic Oceania playstyle, and African strength.

This upcoming match will provide a crucial opportunity for the coaching team to assess player form, experiment with tactical setups, and build momentum as Iran look to make a strong impression on the world stage.