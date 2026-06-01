Iran 2026 World Cup squad announced

Iran's players pose for photographers prior to a friendly soccer match between Iran and Gambia, in Antalya, southern Turkey, Friday, May 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Wanaen.com – TEHRAN, The technical staff of the Iranian National Football Team has officially announced the final 26-man roster for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

The selected squad features a mix of experienced veterans and emerging talents who will represent the Islamic Republic on the world stage:

According to the coaching staff, Mohammad Khalifeh and Omid Noorafkan have been placed on the official standby list. The duo will travel with the team to the World Cup and can be subbed into the active roster up to 24 hours before the opening match in the event of an injury.

Additionally, under a special initiative proposed by the head coach, Kasra Taheri, Amirhossein Mahmoudi, and Hadi Habibinejad will accompany the delegation to Mexico to maintain their technical conditioning and morale ahead of future campaigns, including the AFC Asian Cup.

Araghchi: World Cup Visas Expected Within 48 Hours

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi announced on Sunday that visas for members of the Iranian National Football Team are expected to be issued within the next one to two days.

Speaking on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting, Araghchi stated that Iranian diplomats in Türkiye have been in close contact with the Mexican Embassy in Ankara to facilitate the visa application process.

According to the foreign minister, the Mexican Embassy has agreed to waive the fingerprinting requirement for the team members. Instead, a designated representative will visit the embassy to collect the visas on behalf of the delegation.

Araghchi stressed that the remaining administrative hurdles are being resolved and confirmed that the visas should be finalized within the next 48 hours.

World Cup Group G Schedule Confirmed

The Iranian National Football Team’s schedule for the tournament has also been locked in.

Iran will kick off its campaign in Group G with its first two matches in Los Angeles, facing New Zealand on June 15 and Belgium on June 21. The team will then wrap up the group stage against Egypt in Seattle on June 26.