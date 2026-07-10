Persepolis complete signing of Abolfazl Jalali

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football club have completed the signing of left-back Abolfazl Jalali from archrivals Esteghlal, securing one of the most eye-catching transfers of the Iranian summer window.

The Tehran giants finalized the deal after reaching an agreement with the defender, who has signed a two-year contract with the Reds. Jalali becomes Persepolis’ fourth signing ahead of the new season.

Before landing the 27-year-old player, Persepolis had already strengthened their squad with the additions of Mehdi Tikdari, Majid Eydi, and Pouria Shahrabadi. With Jalali’s arrival, the club has now filled their four domestic league registration slots before the start of pre-season training.

Despite completing four league signings, Persepolis are not expected to stop there. Head coach Mehdi Tartar is reportedly keen to add several more players as the club continues to reshape their squad for the upcoming Persian Gulf Pro League campaign.