April 29, 2026

North Macedonia and Iran friendly cancelled

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 28, 2026
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (1 votes, average: 1.00 out of 5)
Loading...
209 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, The football federations of North Macedonia have officially cancelled their friendly matches against Iran.

Cup 2026 preparation camp, where they planned to play friendly matches against domestic clubs as well as national teams.

One of these matches was against North Macedonia. Despite previous agreements and an official statement from the football federation confirming the match, North Macedonia decided to cancel the friendly.

Additionally, Angola, which was also planned to be one of Iran’s opponents in the U.S. as part of the pre-World Cup preparations, also canceled their fixture.

The Iranian Football Federation is currently working to find replacement teams to ensure the team’s training and preparation schedule remains on track.

Team Melli are drawn in Group G along with Egypt, Belgium and New Zealand.

More Stories

2026 Asian Beach Games: Iran storm into beach soccer final

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 28, 2026

Gholizadeh scores stunner against Legia Warsaw [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 26, 2026

Iran to face North Macedonia in friendly [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 25, 2026