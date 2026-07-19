Milad Mohammadi joins Maxline Vitebsk

Tehran Times – VITEBSK, Iran international Milad Mohammadi has completed a surprise move to Belarusian side Maxline Vitebsk.

Mohammadi, 33, has penned an 18-month contract after leaving Persian Gulf Pro League giants Persepolis.

The experienced left-back had been widely expected to extend his stay with Persepolis for a third consecutive season, with reports suggesting that an agreement had already been reached between the two parties.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, Mohammadi opted to continue his career in Europe, joining Maxline Vitebsk instead.

The move comes as a surprise to Persepolis supporters, who believed the player would remain at the Tehran-based club after negotiations over a contract extension.

Mohammadi, a regular member of the Iranian national team, now embarks on a new chapter in Belarus, returning to European football after previous spells abroad. His arrival is expected to strengthen Maxline Vitebsk’s defensive line as the club prepare for the second half of the season.