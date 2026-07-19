August 1, 2026

Sayyadmanesh makes Lech Poznan debut in Super Cup win [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan July 19, 2026
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (1 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
897 views

Persianfootball.com – POZNAN, New signing Allahyar Sayyadmanesh made his debut for Lech Poznan during their 3-1 Polish Super Cup victory over Gornik Zabrze at the Poznan stadium.

Maksim Klan opened the scoring for Gornik in the 14th minute.

Lech Poznan followed with three unanswered goals, scored by Antoni Kozubal, Mikael Ishak and Pablo Rodriguez, to secure their seventh Polish Super Cup.

Lech Poznan are now focused on the second round of Champions League qualification on Tuesday, away to Aarhus GF in Denmark.

More Stories

Sayyadmanesh scores against Wieczysta Krakow [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan August 1, 2026

Mohammad Mohebi linked with move to Çorum F.K. [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan July 30, 2026

Nader Mohammadi joins Spartak Kostroma

Mir Farhad Ali Khan July 30, 2026