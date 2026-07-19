Sayyadmanesh makes Lech Poznan debut in Super Cup win [VIDEO]

Persianfootball.com – POZNAN, New signing Allahyar Sayyadmanesh made his debut for Lech Poznan during their 3-1 Polish Super Cup victory over Gornik Zabrze at the Poznan stadium.

Maksim Klan opened the scoring for Gornik in the 14th minute.

Lech Poznan followed with three unanswered goals, scored by Antoni Kozubal, Mikael Ishak and Pablo Rodriguez, to secure their seventh Polish Super Cup.

Lech Poznan are now focused on the second round of Champions League qualification on Tuesday, away to Aarhus GF in Denmark.