Sepahan defeat Istiklol in AFC Champions League Two 2024/25 [VIDEO]

AFC – ISFAHAN, Javad Agheipour’s brace helped steer Sepahan to a 4-0 win over FC Istiklol in their AFC Champions League Two 2024/25 Group C tie on Tuesday.

Aboubakar Kamara opened Sepahan’s account in the 40th minute with Aghaeipour striking either side of the half-time break while Bryan Dabo added the fourth to seal the emphatic win.

Sepahan came into the tie with the aim of bouncing back from their Matchday One defeat to Al Wehdat and Mehdi Mohebi almost put them in front in the third minute when he weaved inside a packed six-yard-box, only to drag his effort just wide.

The Iranian side continued to dominate with Vahdat Hanonov sending a diagonal cross into the box to Kamara, who placed his glancing header wide.

Istiklol were content to soak up the pressure as Sepahan were wasteful with their chances, with Mohebi missing from inside the area just after the half-hour mark while Amin Hazbavi saw his shot blocked moments later.

Sepahan then missed a huge chance to take the lead in the 36th minute after Javad Aghaeipour nodded the ball off a corner into the path of Amin Hazbavi, who mistimed his headed attempt in front of an open goal.

Kamara, however, finally found the opening goal in the 40th minute after Reza Shekari made his way inside the box before cutting back for the forward to volley home.

Sepahan doubled their advantage three minutes later through Aghayipour after the midfielder advanced from the left flank, cut inside to the edge of the area before sending a curling effort past Istiklol keeper Muhriddin Hasanov.

Any plan Istiklol had to salvage the game in the second half was thrown out the window just a minute into the restart after Dabo sent a well-timed through ball to Aghayipour, who beat his markers before tucking home.

Aghaeipour almost completed his hat-trick in the 50th minute after Kamara’s flick pass into the area caused problems for Oleksiy Larin, who needed intervention from Hasanov to foil the midfielder.

Dabo struck the fourth in the 76th minute with a curling effort from distance to cap an emphatic finish for Sepahan, who will meet Jordan’s Al Wehdat next while Istiklol travel to Sharjah.

