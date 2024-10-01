October 2, 2024

Javad Nekounam steps down as Esteghlal coach

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 1, 2024
Tasnim – TEHRAN, Javad Nekounam stepped down from his role as the head coach of Iran’s Esteghlal football team.

He resigned from his post following a 2-0 loss against Al Sadd of Qatar in the 2024-25 AFC Champions League Elite.

Nekounam had stepped down from his role after losing to Persepolis in Tehran derby last week but the board of directors disagreed with the decision.

Esteghlal showed a poor performance in Doha and Nekounam said he would not continue as the team’s head coach.

