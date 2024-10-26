October 26, 2024

Iran beat Syria in 2025 AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifiers

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 26, 2024
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
3 views

Tehran Times – ZARQA, Iran confirmed their spot in the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2025 after a 1-0 win over Syria in Group A of the qualifiers on Friday.

Forward Mahan Alipour struck the only goal of the game in the 20th minute to seal the points.

Iran will meet Jordan on Sunday and could possibly see them advancing as one of the best five second-placed teams.

With DPR Korea having confirmed themselves as the group winners, both Syria and Iran – tied on three points – needed victory in the race to finish as the runners-up.

Syria face Hong Kong with neither in a position to overtake Iran due to their respective head-to-head records against the Central Asian side.

More Stories

Hosseinnejad assists in draw against Akron Togliatti

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 26, 2024

Moghanlou scores as Kalba lose against Al Wahda in ADNOC Professional League [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 26, 2024

Iran remains unchanged in latest FIFA ranking

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 25, 2024