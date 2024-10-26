Iran beat Syria in 2025 AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifiers

Tehran Times – ZARQA, Iran confirmed their spot in the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2025 after a 1-0 win over Syria in Group A of the qualifiers on Friday.

Forward Mahan Alipour struck the only goal of the game in the 20th minute to seal the points.

Iran will meet Jordan on Sunday and could possibly see them advancing as one of the best five second-placed teams.

With DPR Korea having confirmed themselves as the group winners, both Syria and Iran – tied on three points – needed victory in the race to finish as the runners-up.

Syria face Hong Kong with neither in a position to overtake Iran due to their respective head-to-head records against the Central Asian side.