Sport24.ru – ROSTOV, Mohammad Mohebi may continue his career in the French championship. This was stated by the representative of the player Aref Mohagieri.

“We are in negotiations with one of the Ligue 1 clubs, but I can’t say more,” Mohajedari told Sport24.

This season, 26-year-old Mohebi scored 6 goals and gave 3 assists in 19 matches of Rostov in the RPL and the Russian Cup.