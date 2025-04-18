April 20, 2025

PGPL: Tractor one step closer to title, Sepahan beat Persepolis [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 18, 2025
Tehran Times – TABRIZ, Tractor football team defeated Malavan 3-0 to move a step closer to winning the title of the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Friday.

In the match held at the Yadegar-e Emam’s packed stadium in Tabriz, Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh was on target just before the halftime.

Domagoj Drožđek made it 2-0 five minutes into the second half and the Croatian completed his brace in the 66th minute.

In Tehran, Persepolis lost to Sepahan 2-0 at the Azadi Stadium. Mohammadmehdi Mohebbi opened the scoring just two minutes into the match and Giorgi Gvelesiani scored an own goal in 24th minute.

With three weeks remaining, Tractor lead the table with 58 points and one game in hand, followed by Sepahan with 56 points.

