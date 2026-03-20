Iran squad for Nigeria and Costa Rica friendlies announced
Ana.ir – TEHRAN, The head coach of the Iranian national football team, Amir Ghalenoi, has invited the following 35 players to the national team preparation camp for two friendly fixtures against Nigeria and Costa Rica.
Goalkeepers:
Alireza Biranvand
Seyyed Hossein Hosseini
Payam Niazmand
Mohammad Khalifa
Defenders:
Ali Nemati
Hossein Abarghoui
Shoja Khalilzadeh
Saman Fallah
Hossein Kanaani
Daniel Iri
Ehsan Haj Safi
Milad Mohammadi
Abolfazl Jalali
Saleh Hardani
Ramin Rezaian
Daniel Esmaeilifar
Midfielders:
Saeed Ezzatollahi
Omid Noorafkan
Saman Ghoddos
Mohammad Ghorbani
Mehdi Hashemnejad
Amir Razzaghinia
Forwards:
Ehsan Mahroogi
Ali Alipour
Shahriar Moghanlou
Hossein Abarghouei
Mohammed Mohebi
Amirhossein Mahmoudi
Alireza Jahanbakhsh
Ali Gholizadeh
Mehdi Torabi
Mehdi Ghayedi
Mehdi Taremi
Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh
Dennis Eckert Ayensa
Denis Eckert, who has been invited to this camp, will officially obtain the conditions for playing with the shirt of the Iranian national team after obtaining the necessary permissions from FIFA.
The national football team will travel to Turkey tomorrow for these two matches. The Iranian team will face Nigeria and Costa Rica on the 7th and 11th days of April, respectively.