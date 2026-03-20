Dennis Eckert Ayensa receives Team Melli call-up

Sporza.be – TEHRAN, Standard striker and former German youth international Dennis Eckert Ayensa has been called up for a national team for the first time. Not for Germany, but for Iran. The striker has Iranian roots on the father’s side and could debut in the upcoming practice international against Nigeria and Costa Rica.

Dennis Eckert Ayensa will soon be able to make his international debut. Not for Germany, the country where the 29-year-old Standard striker was born, but for Iran.

The forward has been invited by the Iranian football federation to the upcoming training camp. “He will, after the approval of the FIFA World Football Association, have the opportunity to play for the Iranian team,” the statement said.

Eckert Ayensa has a German father of Persian descent and a Spanish mother. His aunt is the well-known Iranian actress Anahita Dargahi.

Last summer he joined Belgian Pro League side Standard Liege from Union Sint-Gillis, a season earlier he was already loaned. Previously, he played for FC Ingolstadt, Celta Vigo and Excelsior. In Liege he has an agreement until mid-2028.

Iranian coach Amir Ghalenoei called on 35 players for two practice internationals against Nigeria and Costa Rica that will take place in Antalya, Turkey.

It is not yet known whether Iran will participate in the World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico in a few months. In recent weeks, uncertainty has arisen because of the war in the Middle East.

At the World Cup, Iran is classified in Group G, along with the Red Devils, Egypt and New Zealand. Iran would like to finish its group matches in Mexico, but the FIFA World Football Association does not seem to change the schedule.