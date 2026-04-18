ACL: Ezatolahi scores as Shabab Al Ahli edge Buriram to reach semis [VIDEO]

Newarab.com – JEDDAH, Shabab Al-Ahli defeats Thailand’s Buriram United 3-2 in Jeddah on Saturday- reaching the semi-final line-up of the Asian Champions League Elite.

UAE side Shabab Al Ahli advanced to the Asian Champions League semi-finals by defeating Thailand’s Buriram United 3-2 after extra time in Jeddah on Saturday.

Runners-up in 2015, Shabab Al Ahli set up a last-four clash with Japan’s Machida Zelvia having initially let slip a two-goal lead as the tie finished 2-2 after 90 minutes.

Managed by former Portugal international Paulo Sousa, who won the UEFA Champions League with Borussia Dortmund in 1997, Shabab Al Ahli had booked their place in the quarter-final by seeing off Iran’s FC Tractor.

The Dubai-based club, last season’s UAE champions, boast Iranian stars in Sardar Azmoun and Saaed Ezatolahi.

Shabab Al Ahli took the lead at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on 13 minutes when Igor Gomes’ header from a corner struck the Buriram upright only to deflect off Peter Zulj and cannon back into his own net.

Sousa’s side then doubled their advantage four minutes into the second half, Brazilian defender Renan flicking a corner into the path of Ezatolahi, who headed home from close range.

However, Ezatolahi turned villain just after the hour when his handball inside his penalty area allowed Buriram back into the game. Brazilian forward Guilherme Bissoli converted the resultant penalty.

Then, on 70 minutes, Buriram were level. Zulj drilled a low show from distance that crept inside the Shabab Al Ahli near post.

The Emirati side would eventually prevail, though, Renan poking home from close range early into extra time before Buriram had defender Ko Myeong-Seok sent off right at the death.

Shabab Al Ahli will now take on Machida Zelvia in the semi-final on Tuesday after the Japanese side defeated two-time winners Al Ittihad of Saudi Arabia 1-0 on Friday.

Saudi counterparts Al Ahli, the defending champions, contest the other semi-final 24 hours before, against Japan’s Vissel Kobe. The final takes place on April 25.

For the second year running, Jeddah is staging the eight-team centralised finals series of the continent’s premier football competition, rebranded last year as the Asian Champions League Elite.

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