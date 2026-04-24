Team Melli to hold training camp in Turkey [Report]

Walfoot.be – TEHRAN, The Iranian national team is determined to participate in the 2026 World Cup and is already preparing. Iranian officials have stated that they will play four friendly matches in Turkey, including one possibly against Spain.

Will the Iranian national team, drawn in the same group as Belgium, play in the 2026 World Cup? The question is generating much debate just 48 days before the start of the competition.

While the possibility of Italy being mentioned as the unexpected replacement in recent reports, coach Amir Ghalenoei’s team is planning to prepare for the tournament, with a busy month of May ahead.

The Iranian Football Federation (FFIRI) announced on Thursday that a group of 30 players will begin their training in Tehran before heading to Turkey for a short training camp and four friendly matches. Although the opponents of the four friendlies have not yet been announced, one of them is rumoured to be against the reigning European champions, Spain.

After these four matches, the national team is expected to travel to the United States in June, although the federation has not yet booked any training camps.

Iran will face Belgium, as well as New Zealand and Egypt in Group G.