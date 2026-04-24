Ghayedi assists as Al Nasr turns the tables on Al Jazira [VIDEO]

Voiceofemirates.com – ABU DHABI, Al Nasr secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Al Jazira, overturning a deficit to win the match held at Al Maktoum Stadium. This was part of the 23rd round of the ADNOC Pro League.

Al Nasr’s goals were scored by Glauber Lima (47), Ramon Meirez (53), and Chikna Doumbia (74). Al Jazira’s goals were scored by Vinicius Melo (12 and 67).

With this result, Al Nasr raised their points tally to 34, placing them sixth, while Al Jazira remained on 40 points in third place.

Al Jazira imposed their control during the first half, and succeeded in taking an early lead through Vinicius Melo, benefiting from a relative advantage in possession and play organization.

As the second half began, Al-Nassr quickly rallied and turned the game around within minutes, equalizing through Glauber Lima. Ramon Mirez then added a second goal, following up on a rebound off the post.

The excitement continued with mutual attempts from both teams, and Al-Nasr almost increased their lead, but the crossbar denied Abdullah Toure a third goal.

Al Jazira came back into the game again by equalizing through Vinicius Melo, before Mehdi Ghayedi provided the assist to substitute Cheickna Doumbia, who sealed the victory with a third goal that restored the lead for the home side.

Al Nasr maintained their lead in the final minutes despite Al Jazira’s attempts, and the match ended with an exciting 3-2 victory for the home team.