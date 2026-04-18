April 19, 2026

Gholizadeh assists in valuable win over Pogon Szczecin [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 18, 2026
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Polsatsport.pl – SZCZECIN, Pogoń Szczecin lost at home to Lech Poznań 1:2 in the meeting of the 29th round of PKO BP Ekstraklasa.

Thanks to the victory, the Lech “Kolejorza” Poznan players strengthened their lead in the Polish league table.

The visitors prevailed and opened the scoring in the 36th minute when Antoni Kozubal fired a shot from behind the penalty area. The ball bounced off the defender and surprised Romanian goalkeeper Valentin Cojocaru.

In the second half Poznan made it 2:0, Luis Palma from Honduras scored, assisted by Iranian Ali Gholizadeh. The consolation goal for Pogon was scored in the end by Nigerian Paul Mukairu.

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