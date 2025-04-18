PGPL: Kheybar edges struggling Nassaji, Zob Ahan win in Isfahan [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – KHORRAMABAD, Kheybar football team edged past struggling Nassaji in the 2024-25 Iran Professional League (IPL) on Thursday.

In the match held in Khoramabad, Mohammad Javad Mohammadi scored the only goal of the match in the 36th minute from the penalty spot.

Nassaji sits 15th in the 16-team table.

Zob Ahan defeated Esteghlal Khuzestan 1-0 in Isfahan courtesy of Pedram Ghazipour.

Aluminum and Chadormalou shared the spoils in a goalless draw.