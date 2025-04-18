April 20, 2025

PGPL: Kheybar edges struggling Nassaji, Zob Ahan win in Isfahan [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 18, 2025
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
174 views

Tasnim – KHORRAMABAD, Kheybar football team edged past struggling Nassaji in the 2024-25 Iran Professional League (IPL) on Thursday.

In the match held in Khoramabad, Mohammad Javad Mohammadi scored the only goal of the match in the 36th minute from the penalty spot.

Nassaji sits 15th in the 16-team table.

Zob Ahan defeated Esteghlal Khuzestan 1-0 in Isfahan courtesy of Pedram Ghazipour.

Aluminum and Chadormalou shared the spoils in a goalless draw.

More Stories

Mehdi Taremi named Iran’s Athlete of the Year at National Sports Awards

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 19, 2025

Russia to face Iran in futsal friendly series

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 19, 2025

Mohammad Mohebi linked with Ligue 1 club [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 19, 2025