Moghanlou scores against Shabab Al Ahli in ADNOC Pro League [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 12, 2025
Sharjah24.ae – KALBA, Shabab Al Ahli ended a two-match winless streak with a 2-1 victory over Kalba in Round 21 of the ADNOC Pro League.

All goals came in the second half. Federico Cartabia put Shabab Al Ahli ahead in the 65th minute. Kalba responded with a late equaliser from Shahriar Moghanlou in the 91st minute, but Igor Jesus netted the winner in the 100th minute.

The win moved Shabab Al Ahli to the top of the standings with 52 points, while Kalba remained in 11th place with 22 points.

