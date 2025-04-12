April 14, 2025

Jahanbakhsh scores in loss to Sparta Rotterdam

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 12, 2025
Football-Oranje.com – ROTTERDAM, Sparta Rotterdam have moved into the European playoff spots after a victory over Heerenveen.

The hosts started brightly as Patrick van Aanholt hit the post, while Andries Noppert denied Tobias Lauritsen. Just before the half hour mark, Mitchell van Bergen made it 1-0 with a close range tap in.

Sparta remained in control and eventually, Lauritsen made it 2-0 with a penalty. Substitute Nökkvi Thórisson then added a third with an excellent strike.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh pulled one back with a penalty before the end but Sparta eased to victory and are up to eighth. Heerenveen is in 9th

