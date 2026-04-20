Alireza Jahanbakhsh assists against Cercle Brugge [VIDEO]

Dhnet.be – DENDERLEEUW, Dender was heavily beaten at home by the Bruges Cercle (1-4) on Sunday on the third day of the Relegation Play-offs in the Jupiler Pro League.

Dender was picked cold by the Cercle. After 2 minutes, Geoffrey Kondo opened the score on a free-kick (2nd, 0-1).

The local side reacted at the end of the first period with a strike by Alireza Jahanbakhsh (43′) and a header from Bryan Goncalves that David Toshevski was not able to extend in the goal (45’+1). Only a minute later, Noah Mbamba managed to score an equalizer after receiving a pass from Jahanbakhsh (45′ + 2, 1-1).

On the return from the locker room, Cercle directly regained the lead from corner thanks to Ibrahima Diaby (46′, 1-2). The Brugeois showed realism to widen the gap in a few minutes thanks to a strike in the skylight of Ngoura (54′, 1-3) and a header by Diop from a corner (1-4, 61′).