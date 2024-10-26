Hosseinnejad assists in draw against Akron Togliatti

Matchtv.ru – MAKHACHKALA, Makhachkala Dynamo and Tolyatti Akron played to a draw in the 13th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL) Championship.

The meeting in Kaspiysk at the Anzhi Arena stadium ended with a score of 1:1. Gamid Agalarov scored for the home team (68th minute), while Vladimir Khubulov scored for the visitors (90+3).

Dynamo with 12 points is in 11th place in the MIR RPL standings. Akron (13 points) is eighth.

In the next round, Dynamo will play away against St. Petersburg’s Zenit on November 2. Akron will host Samara’s Krylia Sovetov a day later.