October 26, 2024

Hosseinnejad assists in draw against Akron Togliatti

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 26, 2024
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
10 views

Matchtv.ru – MAKHACHKALA, Makhachkala Dynamo and Tolyatti Akron played to a draw in the 13th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL) Championship.

The meeting in Kaspiysk at the Anzhi Arena stadium ended with a score of 1:1. Gamid Agalarov scored for the home team (68th minute), while Vladimir Khubulov scored for the visitors (90+3).

Dynamo with 12 points is in 11th place in the MIR RPL standings. Akron (13 points) is eighth.

In the next round, Dynamo will play away against St. Petersburg’s Zenit on November 2. Akron will host Samara’s Krylia Sovetov a day later.

More Stories

Moghanlou scores as Kalba lose against Al Wahda in ADNOC Professional League [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 26, 2024

Iran remains unchanged in latest FIFA ranking

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 25, 2024

PGPL: Masoud Shojaei appointed Mes Rafsanjan coach

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 25, 2024