Moghanlou scores as Kalba lose against Al Wahda in ADNOC Professional League [VIDEO]

Sharjah24.ae – ABU DHABI, Syrian Omar Khribin led his team Al Wahda to victory over Kalba with a score of 3-1 during the sixth round match of the Adnoc Professional League, which took place at Al Nahyan Stadium.

Iranian striker Shahriar Moghanlou opened the scoring for the visitors in the 8th minute.

The hosts responded through Khribin who scored a hat-trick in the 32nd, 38th, and 60th minutes, guiding his team to 13 points and placing third in the competition standings.

Kalba’s tally halted at 7 points, securing the seventh spot in the league table.