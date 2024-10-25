Iran remains unchanged in latest FIFA ranking

Tasnim – ZURICH, Iran retained its 19th position in the latest FIFA rankings, released on Thursday.

The national team’s standing remained stable following a draw against Uzbekistan and a victory over Qatar in its Group A fixtures in October.

Meanwhile, Japan climbed one spot to 15th in the rankings. The Samurai Blue secured a win against Saudi Arabia and held Australia to a draw in their Group C matches.

South Korea (22nd), Australia (24th), Qatar (46th), Iraq (56th), Uzbekistan (58th), Saudi Arabia (59th), Jordan (64th), and the UAE (68th) round out the top 10 Asian teams.

Globally, Argentina continues to dominate the rankings in 1st place, though its lead over 2nd-ranked France and 3rd-placed Spain has narrowed.