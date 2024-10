(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – RAFSANJAN, Masoud Shojaei has been named the new head coach of Mes Rafsanjan football club, replacing Moharram Navidkia.

The 40-year-old previously managed Havadar last season, successfully helping the team avoid relegation.

Mes currently sits 14th in the 16-team table, with five points from seven matches.

Shojaei was also considered a candidate for the head coach position at Shams Azar.