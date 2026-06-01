FIFA World Cup 2026 Referee Spotlight: Alireza Faghani

AFC – KUALA LUMPUR, A total of 25 match officials are set to represent the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) at the upcoming FIFA World Cup, which will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

Ahead of their campaign on the world’s grandest stage, the-AFC.com caught up with the officials who will be blowing the whistle in the 2026 edition of the global showpiece.

Widely regarded as one of Asia’s finest referees, Alireza Faghani has been a familiar face on the global stage for over a decade and will be representing Asia for the fourth time at a FIFA World Cup, having officiated at the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups, as well as being appointed as a support referee in 2014.

Recognised as the AFC Referee of the Year on multiple occasions, Faghani has several landmark achievements under his belt, including officiating the gold medal match at the Rio Olympic Games in 2016 and the third-place play-off at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, and the AFC Asian Cup Final™ in 2015.

Holding an impressive resume that includes four AFC Asian Cups, the 48-year-old also took charge of the FIFA Club World Cup Final in 2025, a decade after overseeing the final of the FIFA Club World Cup between River Plate and FC Barcelona in 2015.

This will be your fourth FIFA World Cup assignment. What does it mean to be appointed again?

It is a great honour for me to be appointed to another FIFA World Cup. Every World Cup is special and carries a big responsibility, and I feel grateful for the trust from FIFA, the AFC, Football Australia, and everyone who has supported me throughout my journey.

Most importantly, I want to thank football fans and my family because their respect, encouragement, and support have always motivated me to continue improving and representing Asian refereeing in the best possible way.

People spend ninety minutes shouting at referees every weekend, so when they show respect, it means more than people realise.

How have preparations been so far? What other preparations are remaining for you before the tournament starts?

Preparations have been going very well so far. Physically and mentally, we always need to stay ready at the highest level because modern football is becoming faster and more demanding every year.

I am continuing training daily, reviewing match situations, and working closely with my team to improve communication and decision-making. Before the tournament starts, there will be seminars, fitness tests, technical preparations, and detailed analysis to ensure we arrive fully prepared.

In your opinion, what are the most important factors in order for you to perform to your best at the World Cup? Are there any lessons you can take from your previous experiences?

I believe the most important factors are concentration, teamwork, fitness, and consistency. At the World Cup level, every small detail matters. Experience also helps a lot because you learn how to manage pressure, emotions, and the important moments during matches.

From my experience at previous World Cups, I have learned that staying calm and focused is very important. You must enjoy the moment but also always remain disciplined and professional.

This World Cup features the largest number of AFC match officials at a World Cup – what do you think it reflects about the standards of refereeing in Asia?

I think it reflects the great progress of refereeing in Asia over many years. The AFC has invested strongly in referee development, education, fitness, and technology, and now we can see the results on the world stage.

Asian referees are gaining more experience in major competitions and showing that they can manage matches at the highest level with confidence and quality. It is something all of us in Asia should feel proud of.

As an experienced referee, have any of the other referees who are going to the World Cup for the first time come to you for any advice? What are some things you would say to them?

We always support each other because refereeing is like a family. Some referees have asked me about how to handle pressure, preparation, and the overall World Cup experience.

My advice is always to stay humble, trust your preparation, and enjoy the tournament because not everyone gets this opportunity. At the same time, never forget that every match is important and every decision can impact players, teams, and millions of supporters.

You have had a long refereeing career – throughout that time, how has the AFC supported Asian referees and how has that helped you become a better referee?

The AFC has played a very important role throughout my career. The organisation has continuously supported referees through continuous education programmes, elite seminars, instructors’ guidance, fitness development, and international opportunities.

Those experiences have helped me grow not only as a referee but also as a person. Competing in AFC tournaments against top Asian teams has prepared me for the demands of world football.

Finally, what do you hope to achieve or what kind of expectations do you have for yourself at the upcoming World Cup?

My expectation is simple: to perform consistently, represent Asian refereeing with pride, and to contribute positively to the tournament.

Every referee dreams of officiating matches at the highest level, but the most important thing is to leave the field knowing you gave your best with honesty, fairness, and professionalism. If football fans, players, and my family can feel proud and continue giving me their respect, that would be very meaningful for me.