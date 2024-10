Persianfootball.com – LEGANES, Iranian right-back Nima Andarz has completed his move to newly promoted La liga side CD Leganes.

The 18-year old, who signed from FC Kia in Iran, has signed a 4-year contract with the Spanish club until 2028.

Nima was a member of Iran side that featured at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup held in Indonesia.