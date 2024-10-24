Goran Pandev heaps praise on Iran star Taremi: “He does impressive things”

Sempreinter.com – MILAN, Former treble winner Goran Pandev has waxed lyrical about Inter Milan marquee signing Mehdi Taremi and his UEFA Champions League impact.

After a brilliant display against Red Star Belgrade, Mehdi Taremi started tonight’s game in Bern.

The Iranian’s impressive Champions League start has caught Pandev’s attention.

“I like Taremi up front, the guy is doing impressive things in the Champions League.

“He is a great striker” Pandev continued.

“Taremi is a great striker who can play in tandem with anyone. Congratulations to everyone for buying him.”