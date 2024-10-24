October 24, 2024

Goran Pandev heaps praise on Iran star Taremi: “He does impressive things”

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 24, 2024
Sempreinter.com – MILAN, Former treble winner Goran Pandev has waxed lyrical about Inter Milan marquee signing Mehdi Taremi and his UEFA Champions League impact.

As reported by FCInter1908, the ex-North Macedonia international and Inter Milan Treble Hero Goran Pandev Heaps Praise on Mehdi Taremi.

After a brilliant display against Red Star Belgrade, Mehdi Taremi started tonight’s game in Bern.

The Iranian’s impressive Champions League start has caught Pandev’s attention.

“I like Taremi up front, the guy is doing impressive things in the Champions League.

“He is a great striker” Pandev continued.

“Taremi is a great striker who can play in tandem with anyone. Congratulations to everyone for buying him.”

