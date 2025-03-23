WCQ 2026: Iran vs Uzbekistan [Preview]

www.Sportsmole.co.uk – TEHRAN, First-placed Iran will aim to qualify for the World Cup from their six-team group when they welcome Uzbekistan to Azadi Stadium on Tuesday in their eighth game of the AFC World Cup qualifiers.

Iran have 19 points following their 2-0 victory against the United Arab Emirates on March 20, and a draw against second-placed Uzbekistan, who have 16 points, would be enough for automatic qualification.

The hosts were dominant against UAE given they created four big chances while preventing their opponents from producing any of their own.

Iran have been excellent in front of goal for some time, with the nation managing to find the back of the net 12 times in their last four.

Boss Amir Ghalenoei’s side were held to a goalless draw in the reverse fixture against Uzbekistan on October 10, though his team should be praised for earning a point after being reduced to 10 men in the 57th minute.

Team Melli are unbeaten in 11 matches – winning nine times in that period – and have achieved victory in their last four.

Iran have also been outstanding at home given they have triumphed in 13 of their past 15 outings, losing just once in that time.

As for Uzbekistan, they emerged as 1-0 victors against Kyrgyzstan on March 20, though they benefitted from the fact Kyrgyzstan played with 10 men from the 24th minute.

The visitors have found goals difficult to come by, scoring just five times in their past six fixtures while failing to find the back of the net in two of those matches.

Manager Timur Kapadze will know that a draw could be enough to qualify automatically for the next World Cup in second place given they are six points ahead of third-placed United Arab Emirates and there would be just two matches left to play, but victory would almost guarantee qualification.

The White Wolves are unbeaten in three games – winning two – and triumphed in six of their prior nine matches.

Uzbekistan boast a strong away record considering they have only been defeated twice in their 13 most recent fixtures on the road, emerging victorious on eight occasions.

Team News:

The hosts could field a back four consisting of Saleh Hardani, Hossein Kanaani, Shoja Khalilzadeh and Milad Mohammadi in front of goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.

Roozbeh Cheshmi and Saman Ghoddos may play in a double pivot, while striker Sardar Azmoun could be supported by attacking midfielder Mehdi Ghayedi.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan might start midfielders Otabeck Shukurov and Odildzhon Khamrobekov ahead of centre-backs Abdulla Abdullaev, Abdukodir Khusanov and Rustam Ashurmatov.

Striker Eldor Shomurodov is certain to feature on Tuesday, and he may be flanked by wingers Abbosbek Fayzullaev and Jaloliddin Masharipov.

Iran possible starting lineup:

Beiranvand; Hardani, Kanaani, Khalilzadeh, Mohammadi; Cheshmi, Ghoddos; Jahanbakhsh, Ghayedi, Mohebi; Azmoun

Uzbekistan possible starting lineup:

Yusupov; Abdullaev, Khusanov, Ashurmatov; Alizhonov, Shukurov, Khamrobekov, Sayfiev; Fayzullaev, Shomurodov, Masharipov

Prediction:

Iran 2-1 Uzbekistan

Both sides know that a draw could be enough to qualify automatically, and Tuesday’s clash will likely be a cautious affair.

Though Iran do not have to win to advance, it is hard to look past their impressive form of late, and they may emerge triumphant against Uzbekistan.