Iran draws Uzbekistan to advance to 2026 World Cup

TT – TEHRAN, Mehdi Taremi scored twice as Iran clinched their berth at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after a 2-2 stalemate with Uzbekistan in their AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to 26 Group A tie on Tuesday.

Iran twice had to come from behind to deny Uzbekistan victory, with the result taking them to 20 points which assures them of their ticket to the United States, Canada and Mexico showpiece.

Uzbekistan – on 17 points – remain in pole position to reach their first-ever FIFA World Cup with only the United Arab Emirates still able to catch them.

Iran’s star forwards Taremi and Sardar Azmoun combined in the ninth minute with the latter taking the former’s pass on the run but sliced his shot just wide, the-afc.com reported.

Against the run of play, Uzbekistan found themselves ahead thanks to a surging run down the left from Farrukh Sayfiev in the 16th minute, with his subsequent cross landing at the feet of Hojimat Erkinov who picked his spot in the bottom corner past Alireza Beiranvand.

Iran pushed for the equalizer with Mehdi Ghayedi forcing Uzbekistan goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov into a block before Azmoun stabbed wide after he was put through on goal with the home side building up pressure on the visitors.

Another chance fell the way of Azmoun in first half added time but once again the Shabab Al Ahli forward narrowly missed as Uzbekistan went into the break in front.

The second half turned out to be a classic with Iran equalizng in the 52nd minute after Azmoun’s lob over Manchester City’s Abdukodir Khusanov was volleyed home by Taremi to the delight of the packed Azadi Stadium.

Parity, however, only lasted a minute as Uzbekistan regained the advantage after Abbosbek Fayzullaev’s curling free-kick from the left was completely missed by a line of Iran players as it bounced straight into the net.

Uzbekistan rode their luck in the 69th minute when Azmoun met Taremi’s cross with a point-blank header that hit Yusupov’s right leg before a scramble on the goal line saw Rustamjon Ashurmatov beating Azmoun to the ball to clear.

Iran’s relentless pressure almost paid off in the 78th minute when Saeid Ezatolahi powered a header past Yusupov but found Khojiakbar Alijonov positioned perfectly to block the effort.

The home side were not to be denied five minutes later when substitute Ali Gholizadeh swung in a deep cross which Uzbekistan failed to deal with, allowing Taremi the chance to steer in from close range to take Iran to a fourth consecutive FIFA World Cup.