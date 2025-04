Sportowy24 – POZNAN, Lech Poznań defeated Korona Kielce 2-0 in the match of the 27th round of PKO BP Ekstraklasa.

The goals for Lech were scored by Ali Gholizadeh (30′) and Mikael Ishak (83′).

Thanks to the win “Kolejorz” reduce the gap to two points from the leader in the table Rakowa Częstochowa.