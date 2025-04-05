April 6, 2025

Iran and Japan share spoils at SAT Women’s Futsal Championship 2025 [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 5, 2025
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (1 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
134 views

Tehran Times – KARAT, Iran and Japan shared the spoils in a goalless draw in the SAT Futsal Championship Thailand 2025 on Saturday.

Team Melli are scheduled to play Uzbekistan and Thailand on Sunday and Monday, respectively.

The competition takes place from April 5 to 7 at Terminal Hall, Terminal 21 Korat in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

The Iranian football team prepare for the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup 2025, which will be held in Hohhot, China, from May 7 to 18.

More Stories

Gholizadeh scores as Lech Poznan defeat Korona Kielce [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 5, 2025

2025 Beach Soccer World Cup: Iran drawn into Group B

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 5, 2025

Zahedi assists as Fukuoka edges Niigata [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 2, 2025