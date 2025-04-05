2025 Beach Soccer World Cup: Iran drawn into Group B

Tehran Times – VICTORIA, Iran discovered their fate at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025.

Team Melli are drawn in Group B along with Mauritania, two-time FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup champions Portugal, and Paraguay.

Hosts nation Seychelles will take on Belarus, Guatemala and Japan in Group A. Group C sees Spain, Senegal, Chile and Tahiti take to the sand, as Group D will see a rematch of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2024 final, as Brazil and Italy will feature in the group alongside El Salvador and Oman.

The FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025 kicks off on the 1st May, with the final taking place on the 11th May.

Group A: Seychelles, Belarus, Guatemala, Japan

Group B: Mauritania, Iran, Portugal, Paraguay

Group C: Spain, Senegal, Chile, Tahiti

Group D: Brazil, El Salvador, Italy, Oman