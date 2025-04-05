AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2025: Iran held by DPR Korea [VIDEO]

Tasnim – RIYADH, Iran and DPR Korea battled to a 1-1 stalemate in their AFC U-17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2025 Group D match on Saturday.

The result left both sides two points adrift of Tajikistan – who beat Oman 2-1 earlier in the day – with Iran to face Oman next while DPR Korea will play Tajikistan, with both matches to take place on Tuesday.

DPR Korea’s early pressure was rewarded in the eighth minute when Choe Chung Hyuk found the back of the net just eight minute into the match.

Against the run of play, Iran found the equalizer in the 24th minute when Mehdi Sahneh’s shot from distance took a wicked deflection off Kim Tae Guk, which wrong-footed DPR Korea goalkeeper Jong Hyon Ju.