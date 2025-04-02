Zahedi assists as Fukuoka edges Niigata [VIDEO]

Image ref 136637825. Copyright Shutterstock No reproduction without permission. See www.shutterstock.com/license for more information.

The Pinnacle Gazette – NIIGATA, Fukuoka secures victory while Niigata struggles to find form in the league.

In a tightly contested match on April 2, 2025, Avispa Fukuoka edged out Albirex Niigata with a narrow 1-0 victory in their Meiji Yasuda J1 League opener.

The game, played at Niigata’s home ground, saw Fukuoka secure their first three points of the season with a crucial goal in the second half.

After a scoreless first half, the breakthrough came at the 60-minute mark, when Tashihiro found the back of the net for Fukuoka, sending their fans into a frenzy. This goal proved to be the decisive moment in a match that saw both teams struggle to convert opportunities into goals.