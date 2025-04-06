Westerlo’s Sayyadmanesh assists against OH Leuven

Lavenir.net – WESTERLO, Westerlo managed to draw Oud-Heverlee Leuven at home on Saturday. The two teams eventually left with a 2–2 draw on the second day of the Jupiler Pro League’s Europe play-off.

Westerlo, who had lost their first match at Dender 1–0, moved to 5th place in the playoffs with a total of 20 points. Leuven, who followed a second share after the home draw against Charleroi, is 2nd with 21 points, two points less than leaders Mechelen.

After a first half without any goals, the Louvanists found the goal twice in six minutes. First by a goal by Emin Bayram (53rd), then via Roggerio Nyakossi (59th). Westerlo reacted quickly: Griffin Yow first narrowed the gap with an assist from Sayyadmanesh (62nd) and Alfie Devine levelled the score (75th).