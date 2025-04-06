Hosseinnejad scores as Dynamo Mx defeat Khimki [VIDEO]

Bookmaker-ratigs.ru – KASPIYSK, In Kaspiysk, the match of the 23rd round of the RPL, Dynamo Makhachkala defeated Khimki.

The meeting ended with a major victory for the hosts with a score of 4:1.

In the first half, Makhachkala scored three times, Egash Kasintur, Mohammad Hosseinnejad and Hamid Agalarov.

In the second half of the meeting, Anton Zabolotny scored one goal on the 57th minute, but after 20 minutes, Agalarov scored a double and set the final score of the match.

Thus, Dynamo scored 24 points and rose to the tenth place in the RPL standings. In the next round, the team from Dagestan will play on the road with Spartak.

“Khimki” with 23 points dropped to 12th place in the championship. In the 24-th round of the Moscow region team will take home “Wings of the Soviets”.