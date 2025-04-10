April 11, 2025

Iran runners-up in 2025 SAT Women’s Futsal Championship

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 10, 2025
Tehran Times – KORAT, Iran’s women’s futsal team were held to a goalless draw by Thailand in the SAT Futsal Championship Thailand 2025 on Monday and finished in second place in the tournament.

Team Melli had defeated Uzbekistan 5-0 and played out a goalless draw with Japan.

The Japanese team, who had defeated Uzbekistan earlier in the day, won the title.

The competition was held at Terminal Hall, Terminal 21 Korat in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

The Iranian football team prepare for the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup 2025, which will be held in Hohhot, China, from May 7 to 18.

