Iran to play friendly matches against Russia and Chile

Kamran D. April 7, 2025
TT – TEHRAN, The Iran national football team are set to play friendly matches against Russia and Chile, according to Mehdi Taj, head of the Iran Football Federation.

Team Melli will face Russia on October 6, with a match against Chile scheduled for October 14, though Taj noted that the latter match has not yet been confirmed.

Taj also mentioned that the national team will participate in the 2025 CAFA Nations Cup in September as part of their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Additionally, Amir Ghalenoei’s side are likely to play against an African or European team in November.

