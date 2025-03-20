WCQ 2026: Iran defeats UAE [VIDEO]

TT, TEHRAN – Iran moved within a point of sealing a fourth consecutive FIFA World Cup appearance after defeating United Arab Emirates 2-0 in their AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to 26 Group A tie on Thursday.

The sixth win of the campaign kept them firmly on top of Group A and avoiding defeat against Uzbekistan – who beat Kyrgyzstan 1-0 – on Tuesday will book their place at the FIFA World Cup 2026 to be hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The deadlock was broken before the halftime, with Sardar Azmoun opening the goal with a header.

Mohebbi scored Iran’s second goal in the 70th minute in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.