DPR Korea too strong for Iran in AFC U17 Asian Cup 2025 qualifiers [VIDEO]

Tehran Times -ZARQA, DPR Korea made it three wins out of three with a 4-1 defeat of Iran in the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2025.

Ri Kang Rim opened the scoring for DPR Korea in the 22nd minute as the East Asian side dominated the contest.

The second saw DPR Korea upping their tempo and they were rewarded with a second goal through forward Kim Yu Jin in the 51st minute.

Captain Choe Song Hun converted from the penalty spot in the 76th minute with Oak Kwang Song adding the fourth in the 90th, with Iran pulling one back through Erfan Khodadadian deep into time added on, the-afc.com reported.