FC Ravshan (TJK) 1-3 Tractor SC (IRN) [VIDEO]

The Iranians had few issues claiming the points, although Alireza Beiranvand was called upon to make an early save when Kholmurod Nazarov connected with Jamshed Maksumov’s free kick into the area, the goalkeeper doing just enough to collect the ball.

Tractor’s Strkalj forced Yevhen Hrytsenko into a 16th minute reflex save at the other end of the pitch as the visitors sought the opener and Ravhsan’s resistance was only to last another 10 minutes.