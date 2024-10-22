Al Nassr defeat Esteghlal in AFC Champions League Elite 2024/25 [VIDEO]

TT – TEHRAN, Aymeric Laporte’s late header earned Al Nassr Club a 1-0 win over Esteghlal in Dubai on Tuesday as the Saudi Pro League side continued their unbeaten start to the league phase of the AFC Champions League Elite 2024/25.

The Spain international nodded in from close range with nine minutes remaining to break the stubborn resistance of the side from the Iran and allow Stefano Piloi’s side to move onto seven points from their first three games.

That keeps Al Nassr two points adrift of domestic rivals Al Hilal SFC and Al Ahli Saudi FC in the western region while Esteghlal remain on three points, six behind the leaders with five matches remaining.

Laporte’s 80th minute header was cleared off the line by Raphael Silva and Talisca was denied seconds later by Hosseini as the Iranians clung on, but the deadlock was finally broken when the former Manchester City defender struck seconds later.

Ronaldo’s goal-ward header from Miroslav Brozovic’s corner was pushed high into the air by Hosseini, and Laporte rose to steer the rebound home.