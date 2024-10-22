Sepahan lose to Sharjah in 2024/25 AFC Champions League Two [VIDEO]

TT – TEHRAN, Iran’s Sepahan lost to Sharjah of the UAE 3-1 on Matchdy 3 of 2024/25 AFC Champions League Two on Tuesday.

Ousmane Camara opened the scoring for the hosts in the 26th minute bur Mehdi Limouchi equalized the match six minutes in the second half.

Luanzinho and Caio Lucas were on target on 70th and 90th minutes, respectively.

Jordan’s Al Wehdat also defeated Tajikistan’s Istiklol 1-0 in the group.

Sharjah moved up to Group C top place with seven points thanks to a better goal difference than Al Wehdat.

Sepahan remained third with three points out of three matches.