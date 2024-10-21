October 21, 2024

North Korea, Iran World Cup qualifier in Laos

Kamran D. October 21, 2024
TT – TEHRAN, The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has confirmed on Monday that the AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to 26 Group A matches between DPR Korea and Iran will take place at the Lao National Stadium KM16, Vientiane, Laos (neutral venue).

The match between DPR Korea and Iran is scheduled for Nov. 14, while DPR Korea will also play Uzbekistan on Nov. 19 at the same stadium.

Team Melli, headed by Amir Ghalenoei, top Group A with 10 points and North Korea sit sixth with just two points.

